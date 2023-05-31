League One and League Two clubs keen on Rochdale star

Rochdale winger Abraham Odoh is drawing interest from clubs in League One and League Two, as per Football Insider.

Rochdale are heading for the National League and as often is the case with relegated clubs, they’re poised to undergo a pretty significant summer overhaul in the coming months.

Young winger Odoh is among the players out of contract at the end of the season though a 12-month option is included in his deal. Now, reports from Football Insider have provided an update on the 22-year-old’s situation.

They state that Rochdale are resigned to losing Odoh despite the fact they hold an extension option in his contract.

Interest has emerged from clubs in League One and League Two, though none are named at this time.

Odoh has been with Rochdale since February 2021 and has notched four goals and four assists in 91 games for the club since. He’s played in a range of attacking roles but mainly plays on the wing, though he spent a run in the side as a striker towards the end of the 2022/23 season.

Staying in the EFL?

It remains to be seen just who is keen on signing Odoh this summer but as the Dale head for non-league football, it could be that the young winger is offered an EFL lifeline this summer.

As a lively, versatile forward with his best years ahead of him, he could prove a shrewd acquisition for a League One or league Two side in the coming weeks and months. The 12-month extension option means Rochdale would be able to demand a fee for his services but if that isn’t triggered, he’ll be available for nothing.