How much could Sunderland realistically sell Jack Clarke for this summer?

Sunderland’s Jack Clarke is the subject of transfer bids from the Premier League.

Clarke’s standout 2022/23 season has seen him become the target of several Premier League clubs. Last night, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter that Premier League trio Brentford, Burnley, and Crystal Palace had all submitted bids for Clarke, but that the Black Cats were trying to renew his stay at the club.

Sunderland signed him on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur last summer. He joined on a four-year deal and so he goes into this summer with three more years left on his current contract – how much Sunderland paid for Clarke is not known.

So how much could Sunderland sell Clarke for this summer?

The first thing to discuss is whether or not Sunderland would want to sell Clarke this summer. Tony Mowbray made some interesting comments earlier in the season regarding the sale of key players, saying that he advocates the idea of selling valuable assets and reinvesting that money back in the side. But Mowbray doesn’t have the final say in transfer dealings at the club.

Clubs in the Championship though, to a point, have to abide by the ‘selling club’ mantra in order to build, maintain, and grow, so it could be safe to assume that Clarke has a price.

Spurs snapped up Clarke in 2019 for a fee that rose up to £11.5million. Clarke was 18 at the time and he’d featured 24 times in the 2018/19 Championship season for Leeds, scoring twice and assisting twice. Now 22, Clarke played 47 times in Championship fixtures in 2022/23 for the Black Cats, scoring nine and assisting 12.

He’s a much more rounded and mature player now, and being a teenager can often see Premier League clubs pay much more than they normally would for a certain player. But given Clarke’s genuine quality, and his vast experience for a still young player, Sunderland may be expecting a fee well north of that £11.5million Spurs splashed out on him.

And with three Premier League clubs – all of whom have money to spend – putting bids on the table for Clarke, an inevitable bidding war could quickly commence. So for Sunderland, a fee close to £20million for Clarke seems both reasonable and realistic. But it’s down to the buying clubs to put that amount on the table.