Hartlepool United midfielder attracting EFL interest

Hartlepool United midfielder Mohamad Sylla is drawing interest from EFL clubs and abroad, as per the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United are heading for the National League after a pretty dismal 2022/23 campaign. They’ll be hoping to hold onto their key players but as often is the case with relegated sides, some stars could be snapped up by other Football League teams.

That will likely be the case for the Pools and now, claims of interest in French midfielder Sylla have emerged.

The Hartlepool Mail reports that the 29-year-old is drawing admiring glances from ‘one of two’ Football League sides ahead of the transfer window. That’s not the only interest in Sylla either, with foreign interest also said to have emerged.

The report goes onto say that an exit for Sylla is anticipated this summer following a pretty unpleasant end to the season which saw him omitted from John Askey’s matchday squad for the last two games. Sylla is under contract until next summer, so any exit would raise funds for the Pools to reinvest in the ranks.

Best for all?

With Sylla omitted towards the end of the season and Askey looking to freshen up his ranks, a sale of the midfielder seems best for all. It looks as though he’s got his eyes on a new start elsewhere and with interest emerging, it could that he gets a move.

Hartlepool need new faces this summer and raising funds from sales will only help Askey build a squad he believes is capable of bouncing back to the EFL at the first time of asking.

Sylla has played 42 times for Hartlepool since signing last simmer, managing a goal and an assist in the process.