Hamza Choudhury’s Leicester City future made clear as Watford loan spell ends

Watford signed Hamza Choudhury on a season-long loan from Leicester City last summer.

The 25-year-old had gradually fallen out of favour at Leicester City, featuring just six times in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

He became an in-demand name in the Championship going into the season just concluded, but it was Watford who signed him on loan, and with an option to make his stay permanent.

Choudhury went on to feature 36 times in the Championship for Watford who eventually finished in a disappointing 11th place, although Choudhury was one of their best and most consistent performers throughout the season.

With his loan having come to an end though, his future remains unclear, especially given the fact that his parent club Leicester will be joining Watford in the Championship next season.

But an emerging report from The Sun has revealed that Choudhury will ‘come back into the mix’ at Leicester City next season, suggesting that he’ll have a part to play in the Championship next time round.

Choudhury’s Leicester return…

Choudhury remains a very useful player for Leicester – even more so following their relegation from the Premier League.

He proved at Watford in the 2022/23 season just gone that he’s a very competent Championship player. He played a lot of football after a couple of tough seasons at Leicester and so he’ll have gained some great experience too.

And with the Foxes looking set to lose a lot of players this summer – and a lot of midfield players too in names like James Maddison and Youri Tielemans – having someone like Choudhury returning to the side will be a huge boost for whoever the next Foxes boss is.