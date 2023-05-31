Encouraging update emerges on Millwall’s chase of 12-goal striker – Blackburn Rovers still keen

Millwall are feeling confident of striking a deal for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet but Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers remain keen, as per The Scottish Sun.

Millwall’s winter chase of Scottish star Nisbet was well documented and just when it seemed as though the Lions were on course to sign the striker, a change of heart saw him remain at Hibernian.

Nisbet finished the 2022/23 campaign with 14 goals to his name in 20 appearances. He enjoyed a prolific return from a long-term knee injury and his form didn’t go unnoticed.

Reports said back in April that Millwall were keen again but faced new interest in the 26-year-old. All of Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Preston North End and Galatasaray were said to have scouted Nisbet while Blackburn Rovers were linked in a separate report.

Now, The Scottish Sun has issued a new update.

They state that Millwall are confident of getting a deal for Nisbet done this time around. He recently said it was the timing of the move that led him to opt against a January switch, encouraging the Lions to go again. It is added that Blackburn remain keen though, presenting potential competition for his signature.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Coming down south?

After the winter move fell through, Millwall should be hopeful of striking a deal again. They had the terms wrapped up and it seemed only the formalities were left, only for Nisbet to head back to Easter Road instead.

His comments over the timing of the move are encouraging for the Lions though as they look to bolster their attacking ranks this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Blackburn’s rumoured admiration develops into anything more serious though. Despite Niall Ennis’s signing, they could still do with some added competition up top and could be an intriguing prospect for Nisbet too.