Derby County and Charlton Athletic in striker chase, player’s situation could be resolved soon

Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May is a man in demand, and Gloucester Live say that his situation is ‘likely to be resolves within the next week or so’.

May netted 20 goals in 39 League One appearances for Cheltenham Town last season. He’s now entering the final year of his current Robins contract, although the club have an option to extend his stay by a further year, with reports earlier this month having linked May with a number of Football League clubs.

Among those linked were Birmingham City, Derby County, Millwall, and newly-promoted Wrexham. And an emerging report from Gloucester Live has confirmed that the Rams are ‘among the clubs’ chasing May, with Charlton Athletic and ‘several other suitors’ also in the running.

The same report from Gloucester Live also suggests that May could have a move finalised for when the transfer window opens on June 14th, saying that May’s situation is ‘likely to be resolved within the next week or so’.

1 of 24 Where did Birmingham City finish in the Championship table this season? 14th 15th 16th 17th

May on the move…

After another prolific season in the Football League, expect May to be on the move this summer. He’d be a great signing for clubs in League One and probably for a lot of clubs in the Championship, but it seems like May will be getting a move to a club who’ll be vying for promotion from League One next season.

The likes of Charlton and Derby look to be in store for a busy summer and if either one of them signs May then it’ll give their promotion credentials a huge boost.

He’s a very prolific and very energetic striker who’s style of play really suits the Football League. It’ll no doubt come down to who can offer Cheltenham the best payment for May, so this transfer chase could certainly be an interesting one.