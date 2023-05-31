Burnley interested in 67-cap international currently on loan with Juventus, report claims

Burnley are among the sides showing interest in Arkadiusz Milik incase Juventus opt against signing him permanently, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

Burnley have already been linked with a whole host of players ahead of their Premier League return. Judging by the rumours in circulation, a striker is on their shopping list too.

With Ashley Barnes leaving, Jay Rodriguez, Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster are the only strikers on the books at Turf Moor heading into the summer, so a new talisman will be needed before embarking on life back in the top-flight.

Now, it has been claimed that Poland international Milik is the latest on their radar.

As per Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Burnley are alongside Newcastle United in eyeing Milik as they wait to see if loan club Juventus will trigger their option to sign him permanently. The 29-year-old is likely to leave parent club Marseille this summer and if the Old Lady opt again a deal, the Clarets could look to pounce.

It is said that around €7m to €8m (roughly £6m to £6.9m) will be enough to sign Milik.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A proven goalscorer…

Few of the strikers linked with Burnley can match Milik for pedigree. He’s spent much of his career playing at the very top since joining Bayer Leverkusen back in 2013.

He’s enjoyed prolific spells with the likes of Napoli, Ajax and Marseille and has managed nine goals in 38 games for Juve this season. Along with his club record, Milik has netted 16 goals in 67 games for Poland’s national side.

Someone of his experience would be a statement signing for Burnley and at the price reported, he could be a shrewd addition to Kompany’s attacking ranks if Juventus opt against triggering their option to bring him in on a permanent basis.