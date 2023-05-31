Arsenal youngster set for summer exit with Championship interest emerging

Arsenal centre-back Zach Awe will be allowed to leave the club when his current contract expires this summer, and he has interest from the Championship, according to Mike McGrath.

Awe, 19, is a product of the Arsenal youth academy. The Englishman has risen through the ranks at Arsenal but he’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the club, and now it looks like he never will.

The Telegraph’s McGrath has revealed on Twitter this morning that Awe will be allowed to leave the club this summer when his contract expires. He’s set to go in search of regular first-team football and there’s already Championship sides taking note.

McGrath tweeted:

#Arsenal centre-back Zach Awe, 19, to leave club this summer for regular senior football. Teenager has been in matchday squads but allowed to leave when contract expires, similar situation to Charlie Patino who will depart. Awe has not been on loan but interest from Championship — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) May 31, 2023

Awe featured 23 times in the Premier League 2 campaign just gone. He also made four EFL Trophy appearances in the 2022/23 season for Arsenal’s U21 side, but he’s never made a first-team appearance for the club.

A player with potential…

Despite Awe’s exclusion from the first-team, he remains a player with great potential. He’ll have had a very good upbringing in the Arsenal youth academy and he’ll have played alongside some great players too, and at 19 years old he’s probably at a good age to go out and get his first taste of proper first-team football.

A Championship move seems like a smart next step for him. Expect there to be widespread interest in him given his age, his availability, and the fact that he’s coming from Arsenal.

It could be a very exciting summer ahead for Awe.