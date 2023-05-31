Agent in contact with Derby County over 25-year-old’s future as Birmingham City eye deal

Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik’s agent has been in contact with the Rams as they look to resolve his transfer situation, the Polish international has said.

Bielik spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan away from Derby County, linking up with Birmingham City in the Championship.

The 25-year-old was a hit with the Blues back in 2017 while still on the books with Arsenal and once again, he impressed at St. Andrew’s. Bielik played 37 times across all competitions, chipping in with a goal and an assist while locking down a starting role in defensive midfield.

His successful loan combined with Derby County’s failure to win promotion has seen speculation over Bielik’s future emerge and now, the midfielder has spoken about the situation.

Speaking to Polish outlet TVSPORT (via the Derby Telegraph), Bielik confirmed that his agent has been in contact with Derby to resolve his future while he rests up and looks to impress on international duty. He did confirm that Birmingham City have expressed an interest in bringing him back though, saying:

“I haven’t heard anything about my future at Derby yet.

“My agent is in contact with the club. For now, I tried to rest a bit and not think about transfer issues. Now I have started to focus on training before the training camp and I hope that I will be able to show myself on the pitch in the national team’s matches against Germany and Moldova.

“This will certainly help me to reassure the interested clubs that I am fine.

“I still have a one-year contract with Derby. I don’t close any doors. I also know there is a lot of interest from Birmingham City. I have a signal that the coach and the board of the club want me on the team. We need to sit down, talk and discuss this option.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Destined for a move away?

Bielik has shown that he’s more than capable of becoming an influential player at Championship level and given his ambitions of retaining a place in the Poland side, it would seem likely that he won’t be playing League One football with Derby County next season.

Whether or not that is the case, it remains to be seen, but it seems likely that he’s playing elsewhere.

The former Arsenal man has shown that he’s got the talents to go on and play at a level above the Championship so even if Birmingham City are keen to strike a deal, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they face competition for his signature this summer.