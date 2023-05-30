West Brom, Stoke City and Rangers miss out as League One club snap up defensive talent

Shrewsbury Town have beaten West Brom, Stoke City and Rangers to the signing of 18-year-old defender Michael Parker, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

Clubs up and down the EFL will be looking to strengthen their ranks this summer and where possible, everyone will be hoping to strike shrewd deals to keep costs down. Free transfers are a great way of keeping costs down and now, it has been confirmed that Shrewsbury Town have sealed a bargain signing ahead of some stern opposition.

As announced on their club website, Salop have signed young defender Michael Parker.

The prospect has been on the books with Huddersfield Town but as the end of his contract nears, Shrewsbury have wasted no time to bring him in. The statement confirming his arrival says the likes of West Brom, Stoke City, Rangers and more were all keen, but after bringing him in on trial, Parker has been swiftly signed up.

He trained with the U18s initially but stepped up to the first-team, making a good impression there too.

A great signing for Town…

Parker chose to sign for Steve Cotterill’s side despite interest from elsewhere and after such a promising trial, it marks a really smart bit of business for Shrewsbury.

He’s a tall, left-footed defender who can play in a range of roles and looks to have a bright future in the game ahead of him.

Swooping to sign Parker after his Huddersfield exit marks a shrewd and smart start to the summer for Shrewsbury and they’ll be hoping the new addition can go onto break into Cotterill’s first-team plans in the years to come.