West Brom boss Corberan has admirers at recently relegated club

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan ‘has admirers’ at Leeds United, according to reports.

Leeds United are returning to the Championship after a three-year stay in the top flight. The Whites were relegated on the final day of the 2022/23 season after losing at home to Spurs, with former West Brom boss Sam Allardyce the man in the dugout.

The veteran manager came in on a short-term deal with just a few games left to play. Now though, as Leeds gear up for their return to the Championship, an emerging report in Daily Mail’s print edition today (pg. 66, via MOTleedsnews.com) has revealed that Baggies boss and former Leeds no.2 Corberan has admirers at Elland Road.

Their report also says that Corberan’s current deal at West Brom has a release clause, with the Spaniard having signed a new long-term deal at The Hawthorns earlier this season.

Corberan to Leeds?

This isn’t the first time that Corberan has been linked with a return to Leeds. On the surface, it’s a very realistic move given his previous ties to the club and given his reputation of being a very contemporary and Championship-able coach.

West Brom did well to get him tied down to a longer-term deal earlier in the season but this apparent release clause sounds alarming.

The Baggies may well be fearful of a club coming in for the Spaniard, but the best they can do to keep Corberan at the club is to give him the necessary backing in the summer transfer window.

There’s plenty of work to be done at West Brom but plenty of potential for the club to prevail under Corberan. But if there’s a lack of ambition from the top then Corberan may have his head turned by emerging interest from elsewhere, and a switch to Leeds United would certainly be an interesting opportunity for Corberan.

It could be a nervy few weeks ahead for West Brom.