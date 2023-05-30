Watford pushing to secure £250,000 deal for Scottish striker

Watford are in advanced talks to sign Hibernian youngster Ethan Laidlaw, as per a report from The Athletic.

Watford will be looking to add some fresh faces to their ranks this summer in a bid to move back towards the top-end of the Championship table. Valerien Ismael is the latest man tasked with getting the Hornets back on track, but he’ll need backing in the transfer window.

It seems they’re making good ground on an early deal though, with The Athletic now reporting that they’re in advanced talks to sign Hibernian starlet Laidlaw on a permanent basis.

They state that Watford will have to pay a compensation fee of around £250,000 to secure the striker’s services. He has been offered a new deal with Hibs but the finishing touches are being put on a long-term contract with the Hornets.

Laidlaw has impressed at youth level with both Hibernian and Scotland and will be eagerly awaiting a senior debut.

One to watch…

It remains to be seen whether or not Watford can get the deal for Laidlaw wrapped up but he certainly looks like a promising player for the future. It is added that the club would have him in the first-team setup for pre-season to decide what will be the next step in his development.

The club are well-versed in developing young players with plenty going on to hold senior roles at Vicarage Road or with bigger teams, so Laidlaw would be hoping to get on that trajectory if he links up with the club this summer.

At £250,000, the Scot could be a shrewd signing for the future and one that Watford make a good profit on in the years to come.