UPDATED: The Watford summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Watford go into this summer’s transfer window under the management of Valerien Ismael.

It seems like Watford go into their pre-season under a different manager every season. Former Barnsley and West Brom boss Ismael is the man in charge this time round, and as ever, Hornets fans will harbour a slight glimmer of hope that Ismael can last the test of time at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets have been relatively busy in recent transfer windows and it seems like they will be again this summer as Ismael vies to put his own stamp on the side.

Here we look at the recent Watford transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Ismaila Sarr

Sarr is about to enter the final year of his contract at Vicarage Road, and recent suitors include Crystal Palace and West Ham.

How likely is this one?

Sarr seems like the most likeliest player departure at Watford this summer. He’s been linked with a move away for a number of seasons now and given the fact that he’ll become a free agent in a year’s time, it seems highly likely that he’s for sale. But whether or not any team will meet Watford’s valuation of him – whatever that might be – remains the question.

Kaua Elias

Reports this month (via Sport Witness) have claimed that Watford are keen on Fluminense youngster Kaua Elias ahead of the summer transfer window.

How likely is this one?

Watford have history with Fluminense, signing both Richarlison and Joao Pedro form the Brazilian club. And both players have gone on to achieve big things in the game, so Watford should have no hesitation in doing business with Fluminense again. Little has been said about Elias since though, and with the likes of Barcelona, Porto, and Brighton all keen, it could be a very difficult deal for Watford.

Xavier Mbuyamba

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (15.05.24, 13:29) revealed that Watford and Celtic ae battling to sign FC Volendam centre-back Xavier Mbuyamba.

How like is this one?

Volendam signed the ex-Barcelona and Chelsea youngster on a three-year deal last summer and so Mbuyamba won’t be available on the cheap this summer. He certainly looks like an exciting signing though, and a move to Watford could be an exciting move for him, but this one might have to wait until Watford sell the likes of Sarr and have some money to spend. By that time, he could be snapped up by someone else, so this one seems like a difficult pursuit as it stands.

Ethan Laidlaw

The Athletic revealed earlier today that Watford are in advanced talks to sign Hibernian youngster Ethan Laidlaw on a permanent basis for a fee of around £250,000.

How like is this one?

This one seems like a done deal. It seems like the move is at an advanced stage and so it could just be a matter of time before the move is finalised – Watford though can’t announce any new signings until the transfer window opens on June 14th.