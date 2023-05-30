UPDATED: The Swansea City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Swansea City are in store for a big summer of change.

The Swans are making changes from top to bottom. There’s change in the boardroom and there looks set to be change n the dugout too, with Russell Martins seemingly closing in on his move to Southampton.

And there’s going to be a lot of change in the playing staff too. There’s several players out of contract and several others being linked with a summer move to the Welsh club.

Here we look at the recent Swansea City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Ryan Manning

Ryan Manning remains out of contract next month. The versatile wing-back is a favourite among Swans fans but after three seasons at the club, he looks increasingly likely to be on the move this summer, with Leeds United the most recent team to be linked.

How likely is this one?

Manning to Leeds certainly seems like a possibility – even more so after the Yorkshire side’s relegation from the Premier League. It would be a smart move for Manning and with no signs of an extended deal at the Swansea.com Stadium, expect Manning to move on next month.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Reports earlier this month revealed that Swansea City are leading the race to sign Chiedozie Ogbene on a free transfer this summer.

How likely is this one?

Swansea are long-term suitors of Ogbene’s. But with Martin and his backroom team looking set to leave for Southampton, Swansea’s position on Ogbene could quickly change, and Ogbene’s view on a move to Swansea could also differ.

It looks like Swansea have a few more important things to sort before they can look at player signings and so a move for Ogbene isn’t looking as likely as it was earlier in the month.

Azeem Abdulai

A recent report from Daily Mail revealed that Premier League duo Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Swansea City youngster Azeem Abdulai. The Scottish U21 midfielder is yet to make his league debut for the Swans, having joined from Leicester City in 2021.

How likely is this one?

It certainly seems possible, and with Abdulai not really getting a look in at Swansea, he could fancy a move this summer. The likes of Villa and Newcastle would no doubt have the funds to make a move happen and with Swansea often strapped for cash, they might be inclined to accept an offer for the Abdulai.