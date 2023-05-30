UPDATED: The Sunderland summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Sunderland’s 2022/23 season was a memorable one. But preparations for the 2023/24 campaign will no doubt be well underway.

There remains uncertainty over the future of boss Tony Mowbray despite his impressive showing with the Black Cats last season. Sunderland could yet replace him, but one thing seems certain and that’s that Sunderland look set to make another round of player signings.

They made some really positive signings last time round and with a new level of expectation set at the Stadium of Light, expect to see a fair few signings made this summer.

Here we look at the recent Sunderland summer transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal happening…

Jobe Bellingham

Birmingham City prodigy Jobe Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move to Sunderland ahead of the summer transfer window, with a £3million move being touted.

How likely is this one?

Bellingham to Sunderland seems like a done deal. Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the 17-year-old is set to travel to Sunderland this week to undergo his medical with the club.

Charlie Lindsay

A report on Daily Record‘s live transfer blog (15.05.23) revealed that Sunderland are among the teams interested in Rangers’ departing youngster Charlie Lindsay, along with League One side Derby County.

How likely is this one?

Not a lot has been said about this move since it broke earlier this month. Lindsay remains out of contract at Rangers next month and he could yet attract a few more clubs ahead of his contract expiry. At 19 and having barely played any first-team football so far, he’ll surely want to go to a club where he’ll play regularly and a move to a League One club might be more ideal for him, so this one seems more unlikely than likely as things stand.

Amad Diallo

The Manchester United man’s loan spell at Sunderland has come to an emotional end. He netted 14 times in the Championship for Sunderland and won the hearts of Black Cats fans, and it’s recently been reported that Diallo would be open to returning to the Stadium of Light this summer – if Mowbray remains in charge.

How likely is this one?

It certainly seems possible. Erik ten Hag will no doubt want to take a look at Diallo this summer and so his next move remains up in the air, but after his impressive spell at Sunderland, and with Diallo seemingly keen on a return, there’s no reason why a return couldn’t happen.

There’s other interest in Diallo though – notably from Feyenoord – and United were previously said to be keen for Diallo to play in a foreign league next season. So whilst a Diallo return seems possible, it won’t be an easy move for Sunderland to pull off.