UPDATED: The Stoke City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

A run of seven games without a win to end the 2022/23 season saw Stoke City finish in a disappointing 16th place.

At one point in the 2022/23 season, Stoke City looked like they could’ve been relegated. Then at another point they looked like late contenders in the race for top six. But it ended up being a disappointing season for the Potters who now have a busy summer ahead of them.

Alex Neil has long spoken about how busy this summer will be and Stoke wasted no time implementing their summer plans, being one of the first to release their retained list and letting go several first-team players.

And there’s been a number of Stoke City transfer rumours too – here we look at the recent Stoke City rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal happening…

Joe Bryan

Earlier this month, Stoke City were one of a number of Championship sides credited with an interest in Fulham full-back Joe Bryan, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

How likely is this one?

This move doesn’t seem very likely at all – last week, reports revealed that Bristol City has agreed a deal to sign the 29-year-old, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Daniel Johnson

Alex Neil has been tipped to reunite with a former Preston North End favourite in Daniel Johnson this summer, with Darren Witcoop saying that the Potters were expected to sign Johnson ahead of his contract expiry at Deepdale next month.

How likely is this one?

This one certainly seems like a straightforward one given Johnson’s ties with Neil and his availability. But recent reports have revealed that Johnson now has interest from France and Belgium – Stoke City will remain an attractive destination for Johnson, but expect the 30-year-old to keep his options open as he enters the final week of his Preston stay.

Killian Phillips

The Sun recently revealed that Stoke City are keen on signing Crystal Palace youngster Killian Phillips on a permanent deal this summer. Phillips spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan with League One side Shrewsbury Town where he featured 19 times in the league, scoring three and assisting two.

How likely is this one?

This one seems like a very exciting and very possible signing. The Sun’s report says that the Potters ‘plan’ to buy Phillips, and whilst Coventry City and Luton Town are said to be keen, they want to sign him on loan whilst Stoke want a permanent deal, which might yet be Palace’s preference. This move seems very possible.

Matija Sarkic

Matija Sarkic joined Stoke on loan in January. He featured eight times in the league as injury hampered his stay, but it was recently reported that Sarkic was set to be let go by Wolves, before reports then claimed that Stoke City were in advanced talks to sign the Montenegro goalkeeper on a permanent deal.

How likely is this one?

It’s since been revealed that reports claiming Stoke were closing in on Sarkic were wide of the mark. And it’s also been said that Wolves’ no.1 Jose Sa has admirers and so Sarkic may yet be kept at the Molineux going into next season – this one looked like a done deal at one point, and whilst it still seems very possible, there looks to be some obstacles for Stoke now.

Andy Moran

It’s recently been claimed that Stoke are leading the race to sign Brighton youngster Andy Moran on loan this summer.

How likely is this one?

This one certainly seems likely. Witcoop says that Stoke are leading the race for his signature, and whilst Swansea City are also keen, their ongoing managerial change is giving Stoke the upper hand. Stoke may be an attractive destination for Premier League clubs to send their youngsters this summer as game time could be readily available in a more slimline Potters side, and so Moran to Stoke certainly seems like another likely transfer.