UPDATED: The Millwall summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Millwall will be hoping to fight for a play-off spot again next season but they could do with a new arrival or two first.

Millwall fell just short in their fight for the top-six, missing out on the final day after losing to Blackburn Rovers.

The focus has to turn to preparing for the next season now though and an important transfer window awaits. A few names of already been linked with the Lions so here, we look at the rumours to have emerged and discuss the likelihood of each deal.

Joe Bryan

Millwall were among the sides said to be eyeing left-back Bryan as he approaches the end of his contract with Fulham.

How likely is this one?

While Bryan was certainly a feasible target and would’ve made for a strong addition to Gary Rowett’s defensive ranks, it seems likely that he’ll be reuniting with former club Bristol City instead of staying in London this summer.

Alfie May

Alfie May is set for a move away from Cheltenham Town after another starring campaign with the Robins and Millwall are said to be one of the admirers of the League One talisman.

How likely is this one?

Millwall could do with another option up top and after two strong seasons in the third-tier, May looks ready for a step up. It remains to be seen if they firm up their interest with a bid but if they were to do so, you’d fancy their chances of striking a deal.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Lyle Taylor

Last but not least, Millwall were mentioned as an admirer of experienced striker Taylor as he approaches the end of his contract with Nottingham Forest.

How likely is this one?

It seems inevitable that Taylor is on the move this summer and while the Championship seems like a likely destination, it would be interesting to see if he is someone the Lions actually hold a firm interest in.