UPDATED: The 5 Portsmouth summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Portsmouth have a busy summer transfer window ahead of them and plenty of names have already been linked with moves to or from Fratton Park.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is in for a busy first summer window as a manager. A whole host of players will be heading for the exit door, paving the way for new faces to come in as Pompey push to get back into the fight at the top-end of the table.

A good few names have been linked over the course of May and ahead of June, we look at the transfer rumours to emerge and assess the likelihood of each one materialising…

Gavin Whyte

Whyte is heading for free agency as his Cardiff City deal winds down and Portsmouth are indeed among those keen.

How likely is this one?

Mousinho played alongside Whyte at Oxford United and while there is other interest, that connection means a summer deal is certainly feasible.

Sam Smith

Of the League One players out of contract at the end of the season, Cambridge United’s Sam Smith is probably one of the standout names. Portsmouth have been linked and it would be a surprise if they’re the only ones to have held an interest.

How likely is this one?

While Smith would make for a great signing, it has been said that Pompey are set to cool their interest. They’re quietly confident of keeping Colby Bishop and that would limit Smith’s chances of starting, so it seems likely that he heads elsewhere.

Denver Hume

Hume is one of the players Portsmouth will be willing to listen to offers for this summer and interest has already emerged in his services despite a tough time at Fratton Park.

How likely is this one?

While it remains to be seen where he heads, this seems an almost certain move and one that will be best for all parties as he looks to maximise his potential elsewhere.

Reeco Hackett

Along with Hume, sporting director Rich Hughes told The News that Hackett is another who offers will be listened to for.

How likely is this one?

Like the aforementioned left-back, Hackett will be keen to kick on elsewhere. There were signs of promise in his time at Fratton Park but a fresh start seems best, so it will be interesting to see just where he ends up.

Michael Jacobs

Attacking midfielder Jacobs will be leaving Portsmouth when his contract expires and Northampton Town and Burton Albion are both claimed to hold an interest.

How likely is this one?

While an exit will be confirmed, it awaits to be seen just where he ends up. Jacobs started his career with the Cobblers though and as he looks to move closer to home, they should be hoping to get a free transfer deal wrapped up.