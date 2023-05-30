UPDATED: The 4 Ipswich Town summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Ipswich Town are heading for the Championship and with the financial backing behind them, many are optimistic of their chances back in the second-tier.

Arguably, Town already have a squad capable of putting together a good run in the Championship. However, Kieran McKenna and the club hierarchy will know they can’t rest on their laurels with the second-tier looking seriously strong ahead of next season.

New additions will be needed and over the past few weeks, more names have been linked. Here, we look at the transfer rumours to emerge and assess the likelihood of the deals going through…

Yan Dhanda

Ipswich Town were said to be alongside Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City in tracking ex-Swansea City youngster Dhanda. He’s reached new heights since joining Ross County, managing five goals and nine assists in 35 games.

How likely is this one?

It seems feasible that Dhanda gets a move after impressing in a struggling side and he might not be that pricey. He struggled to impress in the Championship previously though, so it remains to be seen if anyone is willing to give him a second chance.

Jerry Yates

After 15 goals and six assists for a relegated Blackpool, Yates has been linked with a return to the Championship. The Sun claimed Ipswich were alongside West Brom, Bristol City, Luton Town and Coventry City in eyeing Yates.

How likely is this one?

Yates is certainly a player deserving of a move back to the Championship and with such interest in his services, it seems inevitable that he gets a move. Ipswich have the financial power to strike a deal but it would be interesting to see if they are willing to cough up.

Macaulay Langstaff

Town are said to be among those eyeing Notts County’s talisman ahead of the summer. Plymouth Argyle were also linked, as were Wrexham.

How likely is this one?

County will surely be doing all they can to hold onto their star striker and after promotion, you’d fancy them do so. The lure and money of the Championship could come into play, but this feels like an unlikely one.

Joe Pigott

Last but not least, Portsmouth boss John Mousinho confirmed he would be interested in bringing Pigott back to Fratton Park after his loan. However, he added that if a regular starting role is what he wants, he may be better going elsewhere.

How likely is this one?

A starting role will surely be Pigott’s desire so while it seems certain that he moves on, it could be that he doesn’t return to Portsmouth.