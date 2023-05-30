UPDATED: The 4 Blackburn Rovers summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Blackburn Rovers have a busy summer transfer window ahead and they’ve not wasted any time in getting their first bit of business wrapped up.

Blackburn Rovers have signed striker Niall Ennis from newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle. He signs on a free transfer after helping fire the Pilgrims to promotion, marking an impressive start to their summer recruitment drive.

Rovers won’t be looking to stop there though and a few other rumours have been circulating over the recent weeks. Here, we discuss the rumours and assess the likelihood of each deal happening…

Tayo Edun

Versatile midfielder Edun has struggled to make an impact since joining Blackburn Rovers and he’s reportedly drawn interest from Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City ahead of the transfer window.

How likely is this one?

It seems highly likely that Edun heads for pastures new this summer, it’ll just be a case of waiting to see where he ends up.

Adam Wharton

Interest in breakthrough star Wharton has already been well documented and Leeds United are the most recently linked.

How likely is this one?

It seems unlikely that the midfield prodigy would join Leeds as they’ll be a Championship rival following their relegation. Rovers should be hopeful of holding onto his services but a significant Premier League bid could end up turning heads.

Regan Poole

League One defensive star Poole is heading for free agency this summer. He’ll be leaving Lincoln City for nothing and a move up the leagues looks likely with Rovers said to have scouted him.

How likely is this one?

A new chapter awaits the versatile ex-Manchester United youngster and as touched on before, it seems likely that he moves up to the Championship. Blackburn could be a good destination but there is sure to be other interest in his services.

Tom Cannon

Swansea and Preston have both shown interest in Everton talent Cannon but it was reported by Alan Nixon earlier this month that Rovers were also admirers of the Irish striker.

How likely is this one?

It was said that Everton would keep Cannon if they went down but after staving off relegation, it could be that he heads out on loan again. Game time will be a priority and if they can offer him that regularly, you would think Blackburn could stand a good chance of striking a deal given their reputation for developing loan players.