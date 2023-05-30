Sheffield Wednesday handed big contract boost as star man reveals extension development

Sheffield Wednesday man Liam Palmer has told The Star he will be remaining at the club after triggering a contract extension back in March.

Sheffield Wednesday are heading up to the Championship and long-serving star Palmer played a pivotal role in getting them there. He moved into a midfield role and provided a goal and an assist in the shock second-leg win over Peterborough United before putting in another fantastic display in the same role against Barnsley in the final on Monday.

His outing against the Tykes takes him to within two appearances of a massive 400 games for the Owls having spent his entire career at the club.

There have been some worries amongst supporters over his contract status though. His deal was poised to run out this summer and no communication over the matter had some concerned.

Now though, speaking to The Star, Palmer has revealed an extension clause was triggered back in March against Forest Green Rovers, keeping him onboard beyond the end of the season. He said:

“I’ve played enough games this season to trigger a clause in that contract, that happened after the Forest Green game so that’s already set.

“I think we’ll sit down hopefully with the manager and Chairman and look for a few years – but I’m more than happy to represent this club for as long my legs will carry me and as long as they’ll carry me.”

A key role still to play…

398 games into his Sheffield Wednesday career, Palmer has shown he still has new ways of proving just how vital he is to the side. His endeavour and experience was key in getting them over the line in the play-offs and it will be hoped that can continue as they rise to the Championship.

What will be interesting to see is if Palmer continues in this central role. It’s one he has played back in the day but more often than not, he’s played in his natural role as a full-back or wing-back.

It sees yet another string added to his bow, bringing versatility, experience and an almost unmatchable hunger to Darren Moore’s Wednesday ranks.