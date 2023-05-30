Russell Martin set to take four backroom staff members from Swansea City to Southampton, report claims

Southampton are reportedly close to naming Russell Martin as their new boss.

Martin, 37, was reported to have verbally agreed to take charge of Southampton last week, and reports since have revealed that the Saint are close to announcing Martin as their new boss, as they gear up for their return to the Championship.

And a separate report from Planet Swans this morning has revealed that Martin is expected to take four members of his backroom team with him to St Mary’s: Ben Parker, Matt Willmott, Dean Thornton, and Matt Gill.

The four names followed Martin from MK Dons to Swansea City in 2019 and Planet Swans say that the quartet ‘are expected’ to follow Martin to Southampton, which will hand the Swans some extra compensation fees and will also allow for their next boss to bring in their own backroom staff.

Parker works as the performance analyst at Swansea City, Willmott as head of physical performance, Thornton as goalkeeper coach, and Gill as assistant head coach to Martin.

Southampton’s summer overhaul…

Southampton are making changes from top to bottom as they gear up for the Championship. It comes after a pretty disastrous season in the top flight and the changes they’re making are exciting, with the Saints recently bringing in Mark Bitcon as director or performance and Darren Mowbray as their new head of recruitment.

With so many changes though will come an inevitable settling period. Southampton will need time for their new changes to take effect and Martin will need to be given time to make those changes translate into wins on the pitch, so it’s certainly a long-term vision that Southampton are creating right now.

But Martin seems to be edging ever closer to the job and he looks set to take some familiar faces with him.