Portsmouth set sights on 29-year-old after Burnley release

Portsmouth have identified Will Norris as a potential goalkeeper target, The News has revealed.

Portsmouth are on the hunt for new signings and a goalkeeper is certainly on their shopping list. Matt Macey only joined on loan in the winter and behind him, there’s only youngsters Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has shown an interest in bringing Macey back but now, it has emerged that another possible addition in mind is ex-Wolves man Norris.

The News reports that the 29-year-old is on the radar at Fratton Park as they consider their options this summer.

Norris will be available for nothing after Burnley opted against renewing his contract. He heads into the summer transfer window off the back of a loan spell with Peterborough United, where he managed to keep 11 clean sheets in 24 games across all competitions.

Macey remains the priority target in goal but in case a deal can’t be done, Norris is also under consideration.

Considering options…

While it will be hoped that a deal to re-sign Macey can be struck, it is wise for Portsmouth to consider other options in case they can’t bring back the towering shot-stopper.

Norris is seemingly one of those in mind just in case, though it remains to be seen if they have to turn to him this summer. He managed a decent clean sheet record with Posh but drew criticism as they surrendered a huge lead in the play-offs and then lost on penalties.

As a free agent though, he’ll be a low cost signing for someone this summer and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him playing at League One level again sooner rather than later.