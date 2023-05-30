New claims emerge regarding Portsmouth’s reported interest in 10-goal/assist winger

Portsmouth are not eyeing a move for Notts County winger Aaron Nemane, as per BBC South reporter Andrew Moon.

Portsmouth have been linked with a whole host of players already this summer and while a busy window is needed, there’s no doubt that some rumours won’t come to fruition and will fall by the wayside as time passes.

It seems that recent links with Notts County star Nemane could be heading in that direction with new claims from local reporter Moon playing down the rumours over a move for the winger.

It was claimed over the weekend that Pompey were alongside Cardiff City in eyeing Nemane as his County deal winds down but now, Moon has said on Twitter that he is not a target for the club.

You can cross Aaron Nemane off your list. He's not a transfer target for #Pompey — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) May 30, 2023

Nemane was an important part of County’s promotion-winning season, chipping in with three goals and seven assists in 40 games as Luke Williams’ side won the play-off final against Chesterfield.

Eyeing other players?

It’s no secret that Portsmouth need to make a fair few signings this summer and out wide, they could certainly do with more options. Michael Jacobs and Jayden Reid are leaving when their deals expire, Owen Dale and Dane Scarlett’s loans are ending, Reeco Hackett is likely to be sold and question marks remain over Ronan Curtis’ long-term future.

That shows that new additions out wide are needed and Nemane could’ve made for a shrewd addition. He’d be making a big step up from National League football though and while he’s impressed at the level, it remains to be seen whether or not he can cut it in the EFL.

Mousinho and co will certainly have wide targets in their mind but it seems Nemane is not one on their radar.