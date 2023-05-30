Luton Town keen on eye-catching swoop for Leicester City man after promotion

Luton Town are keen to reunite with Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer, as per a report from the Express.

Luton Town are heading for the Premier League and after winning the play-offs, fans will be excited to see just what the summer transfer window has to offer ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Rob Edwards will be determined to keep the core group that won promotion together while adding some true top-flight quality to his ranks and now, it has been claimed that one man on their radar is former loan favourite Dewsbury-Hall.

The 24-year-old spent a fruitful 2020/21 season on loan with the Hatters and has been a Leicester City mainstay since then.

However, the Express reports that after the Foxes’ shock relegation to the Championship, Dewsbury-Hall could be among those to leave. Luton are considering an ambitious move for the central midfielder, though it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll actually be ‘attainable’ while they look to maintain their current wage structure.

A real statement signing…

Luton know they need to bolster their ranks and a move for Dewsbury-Hall would certainly send a message to the rest of the league. He’s a highly-rated midfielder despite Leicester’s relegation and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he goes for a decent amount still.

He’s under a long-term contract with the Foxes, so they don’t necessarily have to sell despite the need to raise funds.

It feels like an inevitable link given the opposition directions of the two clubs and Dewsbury-Hall’s previous success at Kenilworth Road but if he is available for a decent fee this summer, he could be a brilliant signing for Edwards and co.