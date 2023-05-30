Latest Sheffield United news: Two PL names emerge on Blades’ radar + more

Sheffield United are returning to the Premier League, but already it seems like they’re in for a difficult summer transfer window.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom spoke last week of the difficulties facing the Blades this summer. They don’t look set to have very many funds available for player signings and they still have a lot of players out of contract this summer.

But a recent report from The Star revealed that Sheffield United remain in contract discussions with several players, which is why the release of their retained list has been delayed – the likes of Oliver Norwood, Oli McBurnie, Enda Stevens, and Jack Robinson are among several others out of contract this summer.

Elsewhere, reports have linked Sheffield United with a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien. The ex-Huddersfield Town man has barely featured since joining Forest last summer and is currently on loan in the MLS with D.C. United.

But Alan Nixon says that United are keen on a summer swoop for O’Brien, who has previously been linked with a move to Bramall Lane.

And another name linked with Sheffield United recently is Conor Coady. The centre-back is currently on loan at Everton from Wolves but he seems to be facing an uncertain summer, with Everton as yet undecided on whether they’ll make his stay permanent this summer – the Blades are said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Lastly, Sheffield United’s city rivals Sheffield Wednesday earned promotion from League One yesterday, beating another South Yorkshire side in Barnsley at Wembley.

Sheffield United will learn their 2023/24 Premier League schedule on June 15th.