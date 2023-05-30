Latest Norwich City news: Canaries eyeing PL man, key player hints at summer exit + more

Norwich City have wasted no time in preparing for the 2023/24 season, with Ashley Barnes having already joined the club.

David Wagner and co have a lot of work to do this summer. The Canaries struggled in the 2022/23 campaign and they have a few key players leaving this summer, with Teemu Pukki leaving and Max Aarons looking set to do the same.

The Englishman has been a key player for Norwich City over the past five seasons but in a recent interview with The Athletic, Aarons revealed that he believes now is the right time for him to leave Carrow Road and embark on the next chapter of his career.

He said (via Norwich Evening News):

“Stuart communicated those thoughts with me and my family and we share the exact same view. I do feel it’s the right time for me now to pursue that next chapter. I’m highly ambitious as a player to go play at the highest level. I’ve got aspirations of playing for the England senior team and in the Premier League and I do need to take that next step to be able to do that.”

But one name who could be arriving at Norwich City this summer is Shane Duffy. Reports over the weekend revealed that the departing Fulham man is closing in on a free transfer to Norwich City ahead of the new campaign – the 55-cap Irish international will bring 13 years of first-team experience to a Norwich City defence that was breached 54 times in the Championship last season.

Another name said to be closing in on a move to Carrow Road is Gabriel Forsyth. Football Insider revealed yesterday that the 16-year-old Hamilton man is on the Canaries’ transfer radar ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month.

Lastly, and another bit of news marking change at Norwich City; Narcis Pelach’s departure from Huddersfield Town was confirmed last week, amid links to Norwich City. The Spanish coach has been linked with a move to Norwich to be a part of Wagner’s backroom team – his move to Norwich is yet to be confirmed, however.