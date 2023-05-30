Key Stoke City figure set to make Chelsea move as Potters exit awaits

Stoke City’s head of football operations and scout Andy Cousins will take up a senior recruitment role with Chelsea in July, The Athletic has revealed.

Stoke City brought Cousins in as their head of scouting in November 2019. He had previously held a role as a scout for both Manchester City and Northern Ireland, becoming acquainted with ex-Potters boss Michael O’Neill at the latter.

Since then, Cousins has risen to a head of football operations role alongside his scouting responsibilities.

However, in March, it was confirmed that Cousins would be leaving the club and after a period of gardening leave – which ends on Wednesday – he will be heading for pastures new.

The Athletic has reported that Cousins is set to take up a role with Premier League giants Chelsea. He will hold a senior recruitment and scouting position in West London as they look to freshen up their hierarchy following a dismal season at Stamford Bridge.

A shake up for the Potters…

Cousins isn’t the only important figure heading for pastures new either. At the same time, it was confirmed that chief scout Tommy Coakley would also be moving on at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see just how the exits impact things on the recruitment front with a huge summer transfer window awaiting. Once again, Stoke find themselves in need of new recruits if they’re to push towards the top end of the table and Cousins’ exit means there will be a new influence on that front.

Alex Neil will be hoping a swift start can be made to summer business to ensure they’re best prepared for the 2023/24 campaign after another disappointing Championship season.