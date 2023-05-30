‘It’s time to move on’ – Hull City loan man shares social media message

Dimitris Pelkas spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Hull City from Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Pelkas, 29, joined on loan for the season and eventually racked up 26 Championship appearances and scored twice for the Tigers who went on to finish in 15th place of the table.

It was a decent season for Hull and a decent showing from Pelkas. But injury often hampered his spell at the club and it seems like he’s now said his farewell.

Taking to Twitter earlier this afternoon, the Greek international posted this message:

It has been a long season with ups & downs, good moments and valuable lessons. An experience. I want to thank @acunilicali and the @HullCity family for their trust and support. It means the world to me. It's time to move on. A new chapter. A blank page. Let's do this… pic.twitter.com/IwR9kPbGrW — Dimitris Pelkas (@pelkas) May 30, 2023

Pelkas is one of many players who arrived at Hull City during the 2022/23 season – a first full season under the ownership of Acun Ilicali. When fit, Pelkas often played on the left side of a back-five and he showed glimpses of a very talented player who always worked hard when on the pitch.

Unfortunately for him, injury kept him out for a lot of the season and a lot of his appearances in the latter stage of the season was as a substitute. But he’s certainly a player who will leave with the well wishes of Hull fans, and Pelkas could be in for an exciting summer transfer window with his Fenerbahce future unclear.

What next for Pelkas?

After spending the season out on loan and struggling with injury, Pelkas may well become surplus to requirements at Fenerbahce. But he’s definitely shown enough to earn another decent move and there might even be Championship clubs who’ve seen Pelkas this season and who think he might be a decent summer addition.

It could be an exciting summer for the wing-back who is just about to come into his prime years. He’ll no doubt use this summer to get back to full fitness in time for the start of the 2023/24 season.