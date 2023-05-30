Coventry City midfielder offered new deal – current contract expires this summer

Coventry City have offered a new one-year contract to club captain Liam Kelly, as confirmed in the Sky Blues’ retained list.

Coventry City narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League, losing to Luton Town on penalties in the play-off final at the weekend. It means the attention now turns to preparing for another season of Championship football and the Sky Blues have moved to confirm their retained list.

A whole host of the Sky Blues’ squad will be heading for pastures new. First-team players Michael Rose, Fankaty Dabo, Todd Kane, Martyn Waghorn, Julien Dacosta, Tyler Walker and Sean Maguire are all leaving while a number of academy players exit too.

However, one man the club are looking to hold onto is captain and long-serving midfielder Kelly.

As confirmed in the announcement, the 33-year-old has been offered a one-year deal with Coventry City. His current deal ends this summer and the club state they will keep supporters updated on negotiations.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Clearing the decks…

Coventry City face a big task this summer. While a number of those leaving were on the fringes, the exits of them and the loan players means the squad will be looking depleted, so it will be hoped some quick work can be done to get some fresh faces onboard.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if some of those still contracted to the club draw interest too, with Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres among those regularly said to be attracting attention from elsewhere.

Keeping Kelly would be a welcome boost for Robins and co. He’s got masses of experience and knows all about the boss and how his methods, so having someone like that will be helpful in getting new additions settled ahead of a busy summer for the club.