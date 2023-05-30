Club plan to step up interest in QPR man, says journalist

Ligue 1 side Reims have recently been linked with a move for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Dieng, 28, is about to enter the final year of his QPR contract. The Senegalese international has been the R’s no.1 for the past three seasons now, featuring in all 46 of QPR’s games in the 2022/23 campaign and keeping nine clean sheets as his side finished in a disappointing 20th place.

He looks like one of a few players who QPR could look set to sell this summer with names like Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes also out of contract next year. And journalist Darren Witcoop has revealed on Twitter this morning that Reims are ready to step up their interest in Dieng when the Ligue 1 campaign finishes this weekend.

French side Reims plan to step up their interest in QPR’s No 1 Seny Dieng once the Ligue 1 season finishes this weekend. The Senegal goalkeeper could leave Loftus Road this summer to free up funds as he heads into the final year of his contact #QPR — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 30, 2023

Dieng has has a long road to become QPR’s no.1 goalkeeper. He’s spent time in the non-league and in the lower leagues too, but he quickly became an important player for QPR and his performances in the past have attracted Premier League interest.

Time to move on?

Although Dieng has been a very good player for QPR at times, he was a bit shaky last season, especially in the second half of the campaign.

And with just a year left on his deal – and with QPR in desperate need of a summer overhaul – Dieng could be one of several players who are moved on before they become free agents.

It’s difficult to see Dieng signing an extended deal with the R’s and so a sale this summer is looking likely. Gareth Ainsworth will be hoping to get a good deal for the player and he’ll no doubt have to use some of that money on signing a new no.1 to replace Dieng.