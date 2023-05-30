Charlton Athletic boss drawing attention from Championship club, report claims

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden is on Huddersfield Town’s radar as they prepare for life after Neil Warnock, as claimed by Football League World.

Charlton Athletic manager Holden has been a big hit since arriving at The Valley in December. He guided the Addicks away from uncertainty and led them to a 10th place finish in League One, becoming a widely popular figure in the process.

There were some concerns among supporters over his long-term future but those were put to bed when he penned a new long-term contract back in March.

Holden has drawn interest from elsewhere before with Huddersfield Town previously linked and now, Football League World claims that he’s back on the Terriers’ radar. They report that the 43-year-old is still admired by the Championship club as they prepare for the exit of Neil Warnock.

The ex-Bristol City and Stoke City coach is under contract with Charlton until 2026.

One to hold onto…

The Charlton Athletic hierarchy should know by now just how important Holden can be to the club’s future and the long-term contract signed a matter of months ago shows they understand his value.

While question marks persist over the ownership situation there will always be an element of uncertainty over the long-term fate of key figures but after a strong start to life with the club, it would be a surprise to see Holden move on so soon after signing that deal. It feels like an easy link given the previous rumours and Huddersfield’s managerial situation but time will tell whether the interest is genuine.

Until anything is firmed up though, the full focus of Holden and co will be on resting up before preparing for the 2023/24 season at The Valley.