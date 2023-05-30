Burnley set sights on move for breakout star with 20 goals in 21 games this season

Burnley have been credited with interest in KAA Gent hotshot Gift Orban in a report from Sacha Tavolieri.

Burnley are gearing up for a return to the top-flight and it seems Vincent Kompany has a new striker on his radar. Plenty of names have been linked as Ashley Barnes leaves for Norwich City, leaving Jay Rodriguez, Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster as the current options up top.

Now, it has been claimed that the Clarets have taken ‘information’ on Nigerian prodigy Gift Orban.

#UPDATE

Vincent #Kompany still loves Georges #Mikautadze and could try again this summer! The (named as) best player of the year in #Ligue2 has been targeted, defined as the type of striker needed for as a profile. #BurnleyFC also took information for Gift #Orban from #KAAGent. https://t.co/tLff3iaW6G pic.twitter.com/fpyUxML811 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) May 29, 2023

The 20-year-old has seen his stock skyrocket this season, managing 20 goals in 21 games with Belgian side KAA Gent. He only signed for the Jupiler Pro League outfit in January too, joining after 19 goals and seven assists in 19 games for Norwegian side Stabaek.

Orban has quickly emerged as one of the game’s most promising striking talents and with four years remaining on his contract, it could be that he costs a pretty penny this summer.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A star for the future…

Orban’s explosive arrival on the European stage has seen him gain plenty of admiring glances over the first half of 2023 and if Burnley were to firm up their reported interest in him, you would think they could face pretty significant competition for his services.

At only 20, he’s become one of the continent’s most prolific strikers and as the Clarets gear up for a Premier League return, he could make for one of the window’s most exciting signings.

It remains to be seen just how the situation pans out though. As highlighted by Tavolieri, Burnley have other targets in the form of Metz hotshot Georges Mikautadze, so those at Turf Moor will be carefully weighing up their options before pouncing.