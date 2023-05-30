Burnley linked with surprise swoop for Championship youngster who’s set to become a free agent this summer

Burnley are considering a surprise swoop for departing Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo, reports claim.

Massengo, 21, is set to leave Bristol City as a free agent next month. The Frenchman joined Bristol City from Monaco in an £8million move back in 2019 and he’s since emerged as a very promising young player, racking up 99 Championship appearances for the Robins in four seasons.

But the France U21 midfielder spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at AJ Auxerre after falling out of favour at Ashton Gate. There’s been complications about his future at the club and manager Nigel Pearson exiled Massengo in the first half of the season, limiting him to just 10 league appearances.

But reports coming out of France are suggesting that Championship title-winners Burnley are now keen on Massengo. Foot Mercato say that Vincent Kompany is a fan of Massengo’s, with the Clarets ‘seriously considering’ a move for Massengo ahead of his contract expiry next month.

A smart signing…

Massengo to Burnley is certainly a surprise link on the surface, but when considering his age, his availability, and his technically ability, it’s a move that really suits Burnley.

And it could really suit Massengo too. Joining Burnley would give him a route to the Premier League and he’d be joining a club under Kompany that’s proving to be very beneficial for younger players like Massengo.

He’d no doubt need time to adapt to the Premier League and to Burnley’s style of play, but this seems like a very interesting move for both Burnley and Massengo.

For Bristol City, losing Massengo is going to be a blow, especially on a free transfer, but the Robins can hopefully learn from their mistakes here.