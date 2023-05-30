Bristol City leading chase for 22-year-old but face competition from Championship, European clubs

Bristol City have been joined by a string of Championship and European clubs in eyeing defender Jake O’Brien but remain in the driving seat to sign him, as per Bristol Live.

Bristol City made an effort to sign Irish centre-back O’Brien in January but were unable to agree a loan fee, meaning he has seen out the season in Belgium’s second-tier with RWD Molenbeek.

The 22-year-old has been a big hit with the league leaders too, playing 31 times across all competitions.

His temporary deal with the Belgian side will end this summer though and he’ll be back at Selhurst Park. It awaits to be seen just what the Eagles have planned for his future but as per Bristol Live, there’s growing interest in his services.

They report that while the Robins are still ‘in the driving seat’ to sign O’Brien, Championship rivals and teams from France, Belgium and Poland are all showing an interest too. This comes after Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri said over the weekend that ESTAC Troyes are keen too.

🇬🇧👉🏼🇫🇷 Infos #mercato ⚫️🔴 Convaincant cette saison avec le #RWDM, le défenseur central irlandais de #CrystalPalace – Jake O’Brien – attire les convoitises ! 🇮🇪

🔵 En #Ligue1, l’#ESTAC a marqué son intérêt et ouvert les discussions avec l’entourage du joueur. #CPL #Troyes pic.twitter.com/iGq3tErqWv — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) May 26, 2023

The fight for O’Brien…

Time will tell just how O’Brien’s situation pans out but it is safe to say that plenty of clubs will be eagerly awaiting Crystal Palace’s plans for the talented central defender. His time in Belgium has been a big success and it seems he’s ready for a next step, though it remains to be seen just what that step entails.

The towering defender would be a strong addition to Bristol City’s backline, or any Championship defence for that matter.

The Robins have shown a knack for developing top defenders over the years and they should try and use that to persuade O’Brien to come to Ashton Gate if he ends up looking for pastures new this summer.