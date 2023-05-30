Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace submit bids for Championship star, says Fabrizio Romano

Premier League trio Brentford, Burnley, and Crystal Palace have all submitted bids for Sunderland attacker Jack Clarke, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Clarke has enjoyed a standout season in the Championship with Sunderland. The former Leeds United and Spurs man featured 47 times in Championship fixtures, scoring nine and assisting 12 as Sunderland finished in 6th place of the table.

He only joined on a permanent deal from Spurs last summer. But already there’s interesting emerging in the Englishman with reports earlier in the season having linked the likes of Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Now though, Romano has revealed that Brentford and Palace, as well as Burnley have all submitted bids for Clarke ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month, and that the Black Cats are in talks to renew his stay at the club.

Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace have all submitted bids for Sunderland talent Jack Clarke. Understand Sunderland are currently negotiating a new deal for Clarke as he's considered 'vital' for the club to get promoted.

Clarke joined on a four-year deal last summer. It’s not known what fee Sunderland paid to sign him last summer and it’s not known what the club’s asking price is right now.

What next for Clarke?

Sunderland find themselves in a very difficult position now. The club will know that to compete in the Championship and build for the Premier League, they’ll have to sell players at some point, but Clarke is an incredibly important player for the club and he’s still got a few years left on his deal too.

It could come down to how much money this Premier League trio put on the table. It’s hard to see them paying much more than £10million for him and it’s hard to see Sunderland turning that much money down.

But Sunderland are on a positive trajectory and after his failed move to Spurs in the past, Clarke might yet fancy staying. It’s certainly a difficult position for Sunderland to be in, but an interesting story to keep an eye on.