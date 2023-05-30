Birmingham City pushing to sign PL man, says trusted reporter

Birmingham City are ‘pushing’ to sign Dion Sanderson on a permanent deal from Wolves, reports Alan Nixon.

Sanderson, 23, spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Birmingham City from Wolves. The defender went on to feature 31 times in the Championship, scoring twice and proving to be a very important player for John Eustace’s side.

There were reports earlier in the season that Blues wanted to sign Sanderson on a permanent deal from neighbours Wolves, and now Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account this morning that Birmingham City are pushing to sign Sanderson from Wolves this summer.

Blues had a number of players on loan during the 2022/23 season, including Sanderson, Auston Trusty, Krystian Bielik, and Hannibal Mejbri, but all are returning to their parent clubs and all will leave big gaps in Eustace’s starting XI going into next season.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Sanderson to Birmingham City…

Tom Wagner’s recent investment in Birmingham City suggested that Blues could be spending some money this summer, and this emerging report suggesting that a deal for Sanderson is being worked on is very promising.

He showed his class in the Championship last season and at 23 years old, he remains a young player. But at the same time, he’ll be wanting to really kick on with his career after spending some time out on loan and with Wolves having beaten the drop, they could be looking to sell some players this summer.

Expect there to be some back and forth over the price tag, but Blues have signed a few of their on loan players in recent seasons including Tahith Chong and Manny Longelo, so there’s hope that they can yet pull off another for Sanderson.

If they can then it’d be a great start to their summer transfer window.