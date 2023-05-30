3 Premier League free agents who’d be realistic summer signings for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick will be looking to make the most of his first summer transfer window in charge, and strengthen their ranks to try to achieve promotion next time out.

The summer transfer window is set to open in just a few weeks time and Boro will be eyeing some potential deals to help them get over the line and back to the Premier League. A low-risk high-reward strategy they could look into is the free agent market.

Here we look at three Premier League players who are set to become free agents this summer who could be realistic signings for Middlesbrough…

Neeskens Kebano

Middlesbrough deployed players out of position on the wings under Carrick last season, with striker Marcus Forss and central midfielder Riley McGree both regularly playing out wide. Both players had great success, but it is likely Boro will want more natural width next season.

One player they could snap up who is set to become a free agent this summer is former Middlesbrough loanee Neeskens Kebano. The Fulham winger spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign at the Riverside, and impressed, scoring one goal and registering four assists in 15 starts. He is direct and tricky and is a natural wide player who could be the difference in helping Boro to promotion.

Axel Tuanzebe

Surprisingly, Carrick didn’t utilise his Manchester United connections in the January transfer window, but could use it to his advantage this time around. Defender Tuanzebe looks set to leave his current club at the end of his deal, but could link up with an Old Trafford legend at Middlesbrough.

The Teessiders have Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan, Paddy McNair and Matt Clarke at their disposal, but each of the quartet had injury problems last season and so another new addition could be on the cards to ease their pressures.

Tuanzebe boast experience of having played in the Premier League, the Championship, Serie A and in both the Champions League and Europa League, and at just 25 years old he would present Boro with a brilliant option at the back for a number of years.

Hamza Choudhury

The Leicester City midfielder was linked with a move to Middlesbrough last summer but instead opted for a switch to Watford. Now with Choudhury out of contract at the King Power Stadium, he could be on his way out of the club, and Boro could be the team to capitalise.

However, Carrick isn’t short of options in the centre of midfield with Jonny Howson, Hayden Hackney and Dan Barlaser their main trio in rotation. But with last season’s loanee Alex Mowatt returning to West Brom, Middlesbrough could eye a replacement, and Choudhury could be the sort of player to fit right in at the Riverside.