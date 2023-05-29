Swansea City could turn to Championship boss as Russell Martin exit nears

Swansea City have identified Birmingham City manager John Eustace as a potential replacement for Russell Martin, as per the Daily Mail.

Swansea City are heading into the summer window without a manager as it stands with Martin poised to head to newly-relegated Southampton. It makes for another uncertain start to a transfer window for the Swans, who will be keen to bring in a new boss sooner rather than later.

Plenty of names are sure to be linked with a move to South Wales and now, one contender who has emerged for the soon-to-be-vacant job is Birmingham City boss Eustace.

The Daily Mail reports that Swansea have been monitoring his progress and have him in mind as a potential Martin replacement.

Eustace’s Birmingham City finished in 17th place this season. He guided them away from the relegation zone with a limited budget and made great use of a whole host of academy players along the way.

A tussle for Eustace…

There’s no doubt that Birmingham City should be looking to hold onto Eustace this summer. The Blues will hopefully have new ambitions of their own under new ownership and the boss can be a key part of taking them forward after becoming a popular figure in his first season in charge.

For that reason, losing him to a second-tier rival would really sting. He would be a good appointment for the Swans, but they will surely face a tough battle for his services.

Swansea will need to have a whole host of potential targets lined up to ensure they can bring in a new boss as soon as possible and commence with their plans for a vital summer window.