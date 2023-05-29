Sheffield United monitoring Everton defender, report claims

Sheffield United are keeping tabs on Conor Coady’s situation, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Sheffield United are gearing up for a return to Premier League football and they’ll be hoping that some fresh faces can come through the doors to ensure they’re as ready for the challenge as they can be.

A whole host of players have already been linked with the Blades as they look to make new additions under a fairly tight budget and now, a familiar face has emerged on the radar in the form of centre-back Conor Coady.

The Daily Mail reports that Sheffield United are keeping a close eye on the defender’s situation at Goodison Park amid some uncertainty over his future. Everton only have Coady on loan as it stands but they have the option to make the move permanent this summer.

Game time has been fairly limited for the 30-year-old under Sean Dyche though and with ‘tentative’ interest from other Premier League clubs, it could be that he heads for pastures new this summer.

A perfect signing?

It remains to be seen just how Coady’s situation pans out over the coming weeks and months but if he was to become available, he could be a perfect signing for Sheffield United this summer.

He’s got bags of experience at the very top and on the international stage with England. He’s best suited to a back three, which is what the Blades deploy too.

In a spell on loan at Bramall Lane earlier in his career, Coady managed six goals and four assists in 50 games across all competitions. That was back when he played in a midfield role but in the backline, he could play an important role once again.