Opinion: QPR should consider summer swoop for transfer-listed talisman who could be perfect for Ainsworth

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth will be keen to strengthen where possible this summer after fending off relegation in the 2022/23 campaign.

While it remains to be seen if the popular boss can guide QPR away from another relegation scrap, there can be no doubts about the way he looks to play and what he demands from his players.

Regardless of the formation deployed, a powerful striker is nearly always at the top of the pitch for an Ainsworth side. That has been no different in the early months of his R’s tenure with Chris Martin and Lyndon Dykes both on the books.

However, in the form of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ainsworth could have the chance to add a perfect striker to his ranks…

Heading for pastures new?

After Posh’s failure in the play-offs, they will be embarking on a fairly huge rebuild.

That includes a whole host of players being transfer listed. Some of those listings are in line with a policy to make players available for transfer when they enter the final 12 months of their contract and that is the case for talisman Clarke-Harris. The star striker and club captain is up for sale, and that will pique the interests of many.

QPR should definitely be among those to take note of his situation. Few strikers have been as prolific as he has this season, netting 29 goals in 54 games to take his Peterborough United goal tally to 74 in 146 games. He notched a respectable 12 goals in 41 games as Posh were relegated from the Championship in 2022 as well.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

The 28-year-old is a huge presence at the top of the pitch, with his strength proving a handful for all third-tier defenders. His bullishness helps him win aerial battles and duels and hold up play and his knack of being in the right place at the right time makes him a real predator inside the box despite not being the most mobile of strikers.

Either by himself or partnered with someone like Dykes, Clarke-Harris seems as though he could be a great fit for Ainsworth and QPR.

What this would come down to is finances though. The R’s won’t have all that much money to spend and Posh don’t usually let players go on the cheap, especially when they’re as important as Clarke-Harris. His contract situation and transfer listing could knock a fair amount off his price tag but it would remain to be seen just how much Posh ask for.

If a deal is financially viable though, Clarke-Harris should really be on QPR’s shopping list this summer.