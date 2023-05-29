Norwich City nearing deal for 16-year-old attacking midfielder, report claims

Norwich City are closing in on the signing of Hamilton Academical teenager Gabriel Forsyth, according to Football Insider.

Norwich City will be hoping a fruitful summer transfer window is to come as David Wagner looks to freshen up the ranks at Carrow Road. The Canaries will be determined to push back towards the top-end of the table but if they’re to do that, new faces are needed.

It seems first-team stars aren’t the only thing on the radar though with Football Insider reporting that a deal is close for Hamilton Academical talent Forsyth.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder has played five times for his club’s senior team already and with three years left on his deal with the Accies, Norwich City are reportedly looking to swoop. The Canaries will have to pay a development fee as part of the deal with three years left on his contract in Scotland.

Forsyth is a regular at youth level for Scotland and now, he’s nearing an eye-catching move to the Championship.

One for the future…

Despite the fact Forsyth already has senior appearances to his name, it seems more than likely that he heads into Norwich’s academy first rather than straight into Wagner’s side. That said, the Canaries have a strong reputation for bringing through youth players, so it could be that he gets a chance with some impressing performances at youth level.

While first-team signings will be vital, recruiting for the future is something clubs should be looking to do all the time, regardless of the need for senior additions.

It remains to be seen if the Forsyth signing can be wrapped up, but it would mark a promising start to the Canaries’ summer business.