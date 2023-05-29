Midfielder set to travel to Sunderland this week ahead of £3m move, reporter reveals

Birmingham City’s Jobe Bellingham is expected to travel to Sunderland this week ahead of his £3m move, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Sunderland’s pursuit of Birmingham City starlet Bellingham has been well documented over recent months and it seems the young midfielder will indeed make a summer move to the Stadium of Light.

He has caught the eye at St. Andrew’s, making a first-team role his own as he looks to become the latest Blues star to reach big things.

Now, trusted reporter Romano has issued a new update on his situation after the conclusion of the season.

He states on Twitter that Bellingham is expected to travel to Sunderland this week ahead of the proposed £3m move from Birmingham City. Medical tests are scheduled too, so it seems that only the final details remain before he can see his move to Wearside sealed.

While Jude Bellingham is set to complete his move to Real Madrid… his brother Jobe Bellingham is expected to travel to Sunderland this week. ⚪️🔴 #SAFC Medical tests are scheduled ahead of £3m move from Birmingham City. pic.twitter.com/DNKu2uo3O4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

At only 17, Bellingham made 22 Championship appearances this season, enjoying a run of starts for John Eustace’s side towards the end of the campaign.

Another young star for Sunderland…

Sunderland have recruited a whole host of top young players over the last year or so and the move for Bellingham shows they plan on doing the same this summer too. With a manager like Tony Mowbray who is so well-versed at developing young players, it will be hoped that Bellingham can reach a new level at the Stadium of Light should the move go through as hoped.

As an option in attacking midfield or on either wing, Bellingham will be keen to break into the Sunderland starting XI next season after an impressive breakthrough with Birmingham City.