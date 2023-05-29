Luton Town face Burnley transfer battle for Leeds United star

Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh is wanted by both Leeds United and Burnley this summer, as per trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Luton Town’s move to sign Drameh on loan in January proved a big success. He became a mainstay in Rob Edwards’ side and helped the Hatters win a remarkable promotion to the Premier League over the weekend.

Meanwhile, parent club Leeds United have gone in the other direction. The Whites will be playing Championship football next season after losing to Spurs on the final day and now, a new update has emerged on Drameh’s situation.

Transfer guru Romano reports that Luton will now make ‘every effort’ to try and sign him on a permanent basis.

That isn’t the only new development though, with Romano adding that fellow promotion winners Burnley are providing competition in the battle for his signature.

Luton Town’s Rob Edwards will make now every effort to make Cody Drameh deal permanent after getting promoted to Premier League. 🟠 #transfers Luton will try to beat off competition from promotion rivals Burnley. pic.twitter.com/FdHNqHoeQR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

The 21-year-old played 19 times for Luton Town over the second half of the season and as he returns to Elland Road, he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

A tough one to hold onto…

With relegation confirmed, Leeds probably would have hoped that young talents like Drameh with experience at the level could be of great use going forward. However, with Luton winning promotion and the right-back only improving, it may well be that he ends up staying in the top-flight.

Burnley’s interest will provide stern competition for the Hatters though, with the latter sure to have one of the division’s smaller budgets.

Drameh was an important part of Luton’s promotion victory and maintaining the key members of that group will be vital, so Rob Edwards will be doing all he can to retain his services for good.