Detail emerges on Luton Town, Peterborough United transfer deal after Hatters’ promotion

Luton Town’s deal to sign Joe Taylor from Peterborough United in January did not include a promotion clause, the Peterborough Telegraph has revealed.

Luton Town’s winter swoop for Taylor was one that raised a few eyebrows. He’d struggled for regular first-team minutes with the Posh after joining from Kings Lynn Town, with 19 appearances yielding only one goal.

A £500,000 fee got the deal done, with Posh managing to make a hefty profit.

Now, Taylor and Luton are heading for the Premier League. He looked to have fired them there too after netting in extra-time, only for it to be correctly disallowed for an inadvertent handball from the striker. The youngster picked himself up and lashed home a penalty in the shootout though as the Hatters booked their spot in the top-flight.

Posh are well known for their clever transfer dealings and they have inserted promotion clauses into departing players’ deals before. However, as per the Peterborough Telegraph, this is not the case regarding Taylor.

They report there is no promotion clause that Luton Town will have to pay, with the League One side suitably satisfied with the deal without one.

A remarkable rise…

Promotion to the Premier League marks a pretty remarkable rise for not only Luton, but Taylor too.

He spent a little over a year on the books with Posh and most of his appearances came off the bench. Goals didn’t flow and he looked like a promising talent for the years to come but few expected his step up to the Championship.

The Welsh youth international has shown promise in his outings for the Hatters though and the way he soaked up the pressure to net his penalty after seeing a goal disallowed in the play-off final displayed a nerve beyond his years. He’ll be hoping to take himself to a new level in the top-flight after the celebrations have slowed at Kenilworth Road.