Coventry City star watched by Newcastle United figure in play-off final defeat

Newcastle United scout Mick Tait watched over Coventry City talisman Viktor Gyokeres in Saturday’s Championship play-off final, according to the Daily Mail.

Coventry City star Gyokeres enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 campaign and interest from elsewhere has been well documented throughout.

The Swede managed 22 goals and 12 assists in 50 games across all competitions, cementing his place as one of the most dangerous strikers outside the Premier League and one of the best players outside the EFL. However, despite his best efforts, he and the Sky Blues succumbed to heartbreak at the weekend, losing their play-off final against Luton Town on penalties.

Gyokeres provided the assist for Gustavo Hamer’s leveller and lashed home his spot-kick and now, it has emerged he had a high-profile interested party in attendance to watch him play.

The Daily Mail states Mick Tait, scout for Champions League bound Newcastle United, watched over the Coventry City star on Saturday afternoon.

Destined for a step up?

While Coventry City will be hopeful of retaining the key players that helped them get all the way to the play-off final, they’re bound for a fight to keep the likes of Gyokeres beyond the summer transfer window.

He’s shown he’s more than capable of moving up from the Championship at this point. Plenty of Premier League clubs could be options for Gyokeres and with Newcastle United now taking a look, it will be interesting to see if their interest is firmed up.

The Magpies’ financial power is no secret so you would feel that if they want to firm up their interest and are willing to pay the £25m asking price for Gyokeres, they could stand a good chance of getting a deal done.