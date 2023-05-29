Championship clubs showing interest in 15-goal/assist Liverpool talent

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson has interest from Championship clubs and recently relegated Reading, as per the Daily Record.

Aberdeen have had midfielder Clarkson on loan this season and the youngster has made good on his latest chance to impress on the senior stage. He notched six goals and nine assists in 38 games for the Dons over the 2022/23 campaign.

The stint has been a big improvement on his time with Blackburn Rovers during the 2021/22 season, in which he played just seven times before making a premature return to Liverpool in January.

Now, after his strong showing at Pittodrie, Clarkson is wanted in the Championship again.

The Daily Record reports that the 21-year-old is on the radar of a number of second-tier sides. Relegated Reading are keen too as they look to prepare for life in League One. It is added that a ‘broad agreement’ is in place for him to join Aberdeen permanently though, but personal terms are yet to be agreed.

Another shot in the Championship?

It seems as though Aberdeen are in the driving seat to sign Clarkson given the success of his loan and the tentative agreement in place. However, if the move isn’t completed for any reason, the second-tier could be the best place for the Liverpool youngster to head.

He can play as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder or defensive midfielder and at his age, he’s still got the best years of his career ahead of him. Clarkson has the potential to develop into a future top-flight player and would make for a strong signing this summer.

The youngster will have a point to prove after an underwhelming time at Blackburn Rovers if he does return to the Championship but Aberdeen are hopeful of a permanent deal.