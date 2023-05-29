3 Fabio Carvalho alternatives Burnley should consider as Liverpool star draws interest from abroad

Burnley were linked with a move for Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho at the weekend but rival interest is already emerging from abroad.

Football Insider claimed the Liverpool starlet is on Burnley’s transfer radar but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported this morning that a permanent deal is ‘on the table’ for Carvalho from a club abroad.

Understand there’s a permanent deal bid on Liverpool table from club abroad for Fabio Carvalho. 🚨🔴 #LFC There are also many loan deal bids from PL clubs but Carvalho is not accepting as project will be crucial for his decision. Klopp, aware of his intentions. Talks ongoing. pic.twitter.com/KDKF4qjtdw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

It means the Clarets could be wise to keep alternatives in mind if they want to add another attacking midfielder to their ranks. With that in mind, here are three that Burnley should consider…

Cole Palmer – Manchester City

Burnley’s close links with Manchester City are obvious and Vincent Kompany will surely look to put them to use again this summer. During his run in the side towards the end of the season, Palmer showed he’s got what it takes to impress in the Premier League and he could benefit from a regular starting role moving forward.

He can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, making him a good fit for the role at Turf Moor.

Mike Tresor – KRC Genk

Few players have been able to match the creative output of Belgian star Tresor this season. 23 assists and eight goals in 41 games across all competitions has seen him emerge as one of the Jupiler Pro League’s star players and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he appeared on Burnley’s radar.

At 24, he still has the best years of his career ahead of him and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he made a step up this summer.

Ludovic Blas – FC Nantes

FC Nantes are threatened by relegation from Ligue 1 and if they do drop down a league, Blas could be one of the first to get a move away. He’s managed 12 goals and seven assists in a struggling side, playing on the right-wing and through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

The 25-year-old has over 230 Ligue 1 appearances to his name so there can be no doubts about his pedigree.