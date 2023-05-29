3 Cameron Archer alternatives Middlesbrough should consider amid new transfer claims

Middlesbrough are said to be interested in reuniting with Cameron Archer in a second loan deal this summer.

Alan Nixon reported Boro’s interest in a permanent move in the event of promotion last month but after they fell short in the play-offs, he has now said on his Patreon that a temporary deal is something they are interested in.

It remains to be seen what parent club Aston Villa have planned for him and even if he is allowed out, Middlesbrough will likely face some strong competition for his signature. With that said, it could be wise for Michael Carrick and co to consider some alternatives so here, we put forward three…

David Datro Fofana – Chelsea

Fofana was tearing it up in Norway with Molde before Chelsea came calling, netting 24 goals in 65 games.

The 20-year-old has made some bright cameo appearances but regular game time is what he needs and deserves. A Championship loan could give him just that while giving him a season away from what is a pretty lost club in Chelsea.

Tom Cannon – Everton

Cannon was a huge hit on loan with Preston North End over the second half of the season and now that Everotn have sealed their place in the Premier League, it could be that the door opens for him to head out on loan again.

Eight goals in 21 games for the Lilywhites shows he’s got what it takes to perform at this level.

Danny Namaso – FC Porto

Last but not least is a player who may be remembered by some Championship fans. Namaso – who was previously going by surname Loader – was on the books with Reading and played 35 for their senior side. He’s reached new heights with Porto though, managing eight goals and five assists in 38 senior appearances after starring for their B team.

Namaso could be an ideal Archer replacement but it would be interesting to see if he could be tempted away from Porto.