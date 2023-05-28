Stoke City eyeing bid for Crystal Palace man – Coventry City, Luton Town want loan swoop

Stoke City keen to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on a permanent basis, according to The Sun.

21-year-old midfielder Phillips headed on loan to League One side Shrewsbury Town in January after impressing in Crystal Palace’s U21s. He made a good impressed with Steve Cotterill’s side too, managed three goals and two assists in 19 third-tier games.

His performances have already seen him linked with a summer move. Both Luton Town and Millwall are rumoured admirers and now, a new report from The Sun has revealed new interest from Stoke City.

It is said that the Potters are keen on signing Phillips on a permanent basis. Coventry City are also mentioned as suitors while Luton’s interest is also mentioned but both those sides prefer loan deals.

It awaits to be seen what Palace plan on doing with the American-born midfielder, who sees his contract at Selhurst Park run out at the end of next season.

Time will tell…

Phillips certainly looks capable of stepping up a level after a strong showing with Shrewsbury and with a good number of clubs linked now, it’s safe to say he’s got plenty of options.

It will be interesting to see how Luton’s promotion impacts their stance though. They’re now gearing up for a top-flight return and while it could be that they turn to players with more pedigree, they should also have the resources to sign Phillips permanently if they wish.

Phillips certainly looks like a player to watch out for in time but a step up to the Premier League would be a big one to make, so Stoke and the other second-tier sides keen could be ideal destinations for the midfielder.